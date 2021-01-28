The Pennsylvania Senate unanimously passed a $912 million relief package on Wednesday.
It'll help the hospitality industry, landlords and tenants struggling to pay rent, and education institutions that hadn't received funds in earlier rounds.
"Frankly, it's about time that we start moving some money around to try and help the individuals that have been impacted by this. I am glad to see it," said Pa. Rep. Peter Schweyer, who represents the 22nd House district in Lehigh County.
Schweyer, a Democrat, says Senate Bill 109 was introduced in the House late Wednesday night.
In November, under slightly different circumstances, he voted against the idea. It was then that the legislature had used money allotted to balance the budget instead of investing in individuals.
"It looks like the Senate is looking at ways to get money in the hands of individuals that have been most impacted by COVID. That's a good thing. I think this is a good thing to be considering," Schweyer said.
For many Senate Republicans, the big question is where is the money coming from?
About $145 million will come from state accounts, while most will come from the federal level.
Some of those funds will allow for grants of $5,000 up to $50,000 to establishments that haven't already received loans.
"Since a big part of that was answered with the federal funding, that made for a much easier vote in the Senate," said state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, representing the 134th district of Lehigh and Berks counties.
Mackenzie says any assistance that can get to those who need it most is much appreciated.
"I think you are going to see rapid movement on this and, again, the only thing that I would like to see is some additional programs added to this bill, so that's the only area I see for improvement," he said.
The House will be back in session next week.
Mackenzie and Schweyer both say they don't know if it will be on the calendar just yet, but believe it could be discussed as early as Monday, leading to a floor vote potentially later next week.