HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republicans in Harrisburg have bristled over Governor Wolf's pandemic lockdowns, and now they're moving to limit the governor's powers in emergencies.
Wolf issued a 90-day emergency order in March, and he's been extending the order every 90 days. The courts backed his use of emergency powers, even though the closures left businesses struggling.
The Senate, in a nearly party-line vote, has approved a constitutional amendment that would end emergency declarations after only 21 days, unless the legislature extends them.
If the House approves a similar bill soon, the amendment would be put to the voters in the May primary.