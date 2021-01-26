Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republicans in Harrisburg have bristled over Governor Wolf's pandemic lockdowns, and now they're moving to limit the governor's powers in emergencies.

Wolf issued a 90-day emergency order in March, and he's been extending the order every 90 days. The courts backed his use of emergency powers, even though the closures left businesses struggling.

The Senate, in a nearly party-line vote, has approved a constitutional amendment that would end emergency declarations after only 21 days, unless the legislature extends them.

If the House approves a similar bill soon, the amendment would be put to the voters in the May primary.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.