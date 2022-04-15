At $80 million and counting, the race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania is the most expensive in the country and it could become the most expensive ever.
This week, Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz got a key endorsement from Donald Trump. Trump is weighing into both Pennsylvania's Senate race and governor's race. He specifically said he's not endorsing gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney, because McSwain wouldn't investigate Trump's claims of voter fraud. Trump also encouraged state Senate Pro Tempore Jake Corman to stay in the race.
In the Republican Senate race hedge fund manager David McCormick, despite the Trump brush off, said he's still the best candidate to push forward the former president's America First agenda.
On the Democratic side, the three leading candidates John Fetterman, Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta, all agreed on big-ticket gun control measures. These include expanded background checks and limiting high-capacity magazines.
In the governor's race energy prices are the driving topic.
McSwain, Lou Barletta and Dave White all said this week they're in favor of cutting regulations and green lighting more natural gas pipelines.
McSwain and Corman pledged to lower the state's gas tax, which is one of the highest in the nation.
Barletta also said he's against no-excuse mail-in voting and school choice is a top priority.
However, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the current front-runner at least according to the polls, is pushing a 2% fee on international remittances, money electronically sent to international destinations.
Mastriano says this is mostly used by illegal immigrants and would raise millions for the property tax/rent rebate program.
There are more candidates, especially in the Republican governor's race, but we are focusing on who's making the biggest news each week.
Current Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the lone Democratic candidate for governor. He wants a $250 gas tax rebate for all 8 million registered car owners in Pennsylvania.
The primary is on May 17.