HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Senate subcommittee is asking the public to submit sworn testimony about problems they had voting.
It's part of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee's investigation on election integrity.
Lawmakers plan to use the information to improve state law and beef up election security.
Testimony is only being accepted from Pennsylvania residents and the infraction must have been witnessed in person or affected the state resident personally.
You must also be comfortable signing an affidavit and potentially testifying under oath.