Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg on sunny day in fall - autumn
Chad Blimline | 69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution to end Governor Tom Wolf's disaster declaration stemming from the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the House passed a bill along party lines to end the declaration, including hundreds of regulatory waivers that Wolf's office approved.

The Senate's bill could look a little different.

A spokesperson for the top Senate Republican says the chamber is working to keep some health care licensing waivers in place. Those regulations were waived to ensure hospitals could find workers to treat COVID-positive patients and administer vaccines.

Wolf says he supports keeping those waivers in place.

The Senate vote would be the last word. Wolf has no role in the resolution

