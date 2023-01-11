HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate voted in favor Wednesday of a trio of proposed constitutional amendments.

One would make it mandatory to show identification every time you vote and require the Auditor General's office to audit every election.

Another would allow the legislature to change regulations by a majority vote, instead of a two-thirds vote, to get around a governor's veto power.

A third amendment would create a two-year window for childhood victims of sexual abuse to sue their alleged abusers.

The state House must still vote to get the proposed amendments on the May primary ballot.

The House was not in session Wednesday.