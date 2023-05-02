HARRISBURG, Pa. – State senators approved a bill Monday night to ban so-called safe injection sites.

The bill passed 41-9. Every Republican voted for the bill. Nine of 22 Democrats voted against it.

Berks County Democrats Judy Schwank and Katie Muth both voted "no."

Sponsors of the bill say safe injection sites continue addiction without recovery.

Opponents say that's a misconception and that the centers are clean, and are run by professionals who can help give people treatment.

It's uncertain if it will go for a vote in the Democrat-controlled House.