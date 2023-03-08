HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Michelle A. Henry to serve as the state's Attorney General.

Wednesday’s vote follows Monday’s unanimous decision by the Senate Judiciary Committee to recommend and advance her nomination, according to a news release from the state attorney general's office.

“This is a powerful vote of confidence in our work and I am humbled to lead the dedicated team in the Office of Attorney General on behalf of every Pennsylvanian,” said Attorney General Henry. “Consumers, victims, and our partners in law enforcement now rely on the Office in record numbers, and with this vote, we can continue to be the independent, fearless, and trusted voice Pennsylvanians have come to expect. There will be big challenges over the next two years, and, as your Attorney General, I promise we will step up and always have Pennsylvanians' backs.”

The Attorney General is the state's top law enforcement officer and operates with a wide range of responsibilities to protect and serve the citizens and agencies of the Commonwealth.

The Attorney General leads a staff of several hundred prosecutors, attorneys, investigators, agents and support staff in offices across the state, divided into four divisions: the Criminal Law Division, the Public Protection Division, the Civil Division and the Operations Division, the attorney general's office said.

“Michelle Henry has the experience, talent, and dedication to the pursuit of justice that Pennsylvania needs in the Attorney General’s office – and that’s why I nominated her to serve out the remainder of my term,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “By confirming her nomination, the Senate has guaranteed that Pennsylvanians have an Attorney General who will fight for them. I look forward to working with Attorney General Henry to build safer communities and protect the rights of Pennsylvanians.”

A prosecutor for more than 26 years, Henry rose from intern in the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, according to the attorney general's office. She is a graduate of Allegheny College and the Widener University School of Law, worked for the Westmoreland County Legal Aid Office, and clerked for now retired Lancaster County President Judge Michael Georgelis.

Before serving as First Deputy Attorney General, Michelle worked in the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office for more than 20 years, taking on critical jobs including Chief of Major Crimes, Chief of Child Abuse, and First Assistant.

She was appointed Bucks County District Attorney with a bipartisan vote in 2008. Michelle has advocated for children throughout her career, prosecuting major child abuse cases and launching Bucks County’s children’s advocacy center, the attorney general's office said. She has pushed major initiatives and took a leading role in educating junior prosecutors from across the Commonwealth.

As First Deputy Attorney General under former Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Henry was responsible for overseeing all of the Office’s legal matters, including criminal cases to seek justice for victims, civil suits representing the Commonwealth and public protection cases fighting for the rights of Pennsylvania consumers. During her tenure, Henry was admitted to the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in North America; and received the Widener University Commonwealth Law School’s 2017 Excellence in Public Service Alumni Award for her “extraordinary contributions” to public service.