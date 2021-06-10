HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Senate has approved a bill that terminates Gov. Tom Wolf's disaster emergency declaration.
However, the Senate also approved a bill to keep waivers of state regulations, in place because of the pandemic, in effect through September 30, 2021, according to state Sen. Bob Mensch. These include the emergency authorization of telemedicine and temporary or extra staffing at nursing homes and other healthcare facilities.
The state House of Representatives voted Tuesday to end the disaster declaration, by a vote of 113-90.
Passage in the Senate is the last word. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has no role in the resolution.
Pennsylvania voters during the May primary election approved constitutional amendments to impose restrictions on a governor's authority under an emergency disaster declaration.
“The emergency is over. Our hospitals are not overrun, successful vaccines are available and abundant, our schools are prepared to teach in person and Pennsylvanians are back to work. The time is now to end the declaration," Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said in a statement Tuesday after the House approved the bill.
House Democratic leaders said the bill would do nothing to help the state recover from the pandemic and would end protections that have helped state residents access services they need.