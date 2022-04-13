HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Bills to ban drop boxes for depositing mail-in and absentee ballots as well as donations to run elections from outside groups are advancing in the Pennsylvania Legislature.
The state Senate voted Wednesday to send both proposals to the House of Representatives.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is opposed to both measures. Republican opponents of drop boxes said they weren't expressly authorized under the 2019 law that expanded mail-in voting for use by anyone.
The other bill would make it a felony to pay election costs outside federal, state and local revenues from public money, or even to seek such grants or donations from outside groups.