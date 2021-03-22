HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Majority Republicans in the state Senate announced Monday they will not employ a rarely used emergency process to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to give victims of child sexual abuse a 2-year window in which to file civil lawsuits.
Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward issued a statement that said the matter "does not meet the emergency status criteria and does not correct the failure by the Wolf Administration as it still does not properly vet this matter with the public."
The Pennsylvania Senate will act in the same manner as it has previously and in accordance with the Commonwealth’s constitution and will seek to pass another constitutional Amendment. pic.twitter.com/Js6PKvjl8J— Senator Kim L. Ward (@SenatorKimWard) March 22, 2021
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's Department of State failed to make the required public advertisements last year of a conventional constitutional amendment, leaving lawmakers a choice between starting the process over or using the emergency amendment process. Ward said lawmakers will start over.
Conventional constitutional amendments require passage by both chambers in two consecutive two-year sessions before going to voters as a referendum.
Berks County state Rep. Mark Rozzi, an abuse survivor himself, has been pushing for the emergency amendment.
"We're going to take this head on and we want to correct this problem," the Democrat told 69 News last week.
The emergency amendment proposal became an option after Wolf's administration revealed six weeks ago it had committed a massive mistake and failed to arrange the mandatory advertisement.
That scuttled plans to approve a proposed state constitutional amendment allowing lawsuits over decades-old claims — prompted by investigations into child sexual abuse allegations inside Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic diocese — to appear on the May 18 primary ballot for voters to consider.