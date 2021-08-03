Pennsylvania Election Audit

In this Nov. 25, 2020, photo, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, attends a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg, Pa.

 Julio Cortez | AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican Pennsylvania senator who wants to have the committee he leads force three counties to turn over election machines, ballots and related material said he thinks subpoenas will be issued in the next two weeks.

Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County said Tuesday that he's working on a broad subpoena to York, Tioga and Philadelphia counties. The deadline for voluntary compliance that Mastriano gave the counties expired in recent days.

Officials in Tioga and Philadelphia have said no, and York has raised concerns but has not directly turned him down.

Senate Republican leadership hasn't said if it is behind Mastriano's plans to have the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee issue subpoenas for the information and equipment.

