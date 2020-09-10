The US Senate has failed to advance a Republican stimulus bill to address economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
It comes months after House Democrats passed their $3-trillion plan.
The Senate version was narrower and would have cost about a tenth of the House's proposal. It would have provided $300 in extra weekly unemployment benefits, but did not include another stimulus check for individuals.
Thursday's vote of 52 to 47 did not meet the 60-vote threshold for approval. All Democrats and Republican Senator Rand Paul voted against the bill.
Senate Democrats and Republicans are pointing the finger at each other for the failing stimulus bill.
A statement from Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey says the bill would have provided billions for schools, virus testing, small businesses and displaced workers.
He says Democrats didn't support the bill because it "did not spend enough borrowed money" on their "left-wing wish list."
Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey says the Republican bill fails to adequately help state and local governments, the unemployed and hungry children. A tweet from Casey says these are all "essential responses to this public health crisis that the GOP has thus far cast aside in favor of corporate handouts."