WASHINGTON - The Senate opened debate on the COVID-19 relief bill, launching a now long-winded effort to get to a vote.
The $1.9 trillion package, which President Joe Biden calls the "American Rescue Plan," contains a wide range of proposals to help struggling Americans get back on their feet. And it's expected to result, for some, in a $1,400 check.
But Senate Republicans are hitting the brakes. In the driver's seat was Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who insisted Thursday that the bill be read in its 628-page entirety.
"Nobody has time to read them. Uh, and so you start considering something that you haven't even read. So at a minimum, somebody ought to read it," Johnson said.
But will there be anyone there to listen? CNN reported that the only senator in the room was Ron Johnson himself.
"We all know this will merely delay the inevitable. It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
The bill is expected to pass with Vice President Kamala Harris tipping the scale to 51 yea votes for Democrats.
Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey didn't hold back on the bill, saying in part, "this isn't about coming together and doing something about a crisis. This is about a partisan, left-wing wish list."
And neither did his counterpart, Sen. Bob Casey, being just as blunt on Twitter, saying, "we're going to see Republicans attempt to derail the relief that the American people desperately need with BS amendment votes. I won't fall for it and play their game."