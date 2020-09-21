A battle is brewing following Friday's death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
President Trump will likely nominate a replacement soon, while Democrats say the process should wait until after the 2020 election, like in 2016.
Pennsylvania's U.S. senators have issued statements in response.
Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey issued a statement praising Justice Ginsburg's service on the court.
"While I usually disagreed with her legal and political views, she proved time and again that it is possible to disagree with someone without being disagreeable. Simply put, Justice Ginsburg left an indelible mark that will resonate for generations," he said, in part.
Toomey hasn't commented on what should happen next, but in March 2016, Toomey refused to consider President Obama's nominee Merrick Garland, saying, "With the presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice."
Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey says the Senate shouldn't consider a nominee until after the presidential inauguration in 2021.
He released a statement, saying in part that the Senate should remain consistent with the precedent Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set in 2016.
"...Justice Ginsburg’s seat should not be filled until the presidential election concludes and the candidate chosen by voters is sworn into office," he said in a statement.