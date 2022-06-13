WASHINGTON - There's now a bipartisan agreement on guns. The framework was announced on Sunday by a group of 20 senators.
It includes money for school safety and mental health resources, enhanced review processes for juvenile and mental health records on buyers under 21, and penalties for straw purchasing. There's also a provision that would provide funding to states that create red flag laws.
"Part of our framework here is that we will be providing incentive grants to those states that don't yet have such laws and we'll be providing funding to help states that do have them implement them more effectively," said Sen. Chris Coons, (D) Deleware.
The framework also calls for closing the boyfriend loophole for domestic abusers.
"It's a good start on tackling some of the overall mental health issues we see in this country, there are additional resources provided for schools in particular," said Rep. Susan Wild, (D)-PA District 7.
Wild feels some of the measures, like the red flag incentives and enhanced background checks, could go further, but overall it is a good compromise.
"Overall, I'm very optimistic and I do believe if the Senate sends this bill over, that it will pass," Wild said.
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey also supports the framework.
"We can protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans while making our communities safer," Toomey said in a Twitter post Sunday.
In a statement, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said he's "encouraged" and added "while we need to do more to close loopholes and keep weapons of war off our streets, this deal is an important first step."
"I am cautiously optimistic that we can get this passed out of the Senate in about the next two weeks, before early July," Coons said.
The details still have to be ironed out, and every measure may not make it in.
Lead Democrat negotiator, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, told Reuters aides would begin working on the legislative text Monday.