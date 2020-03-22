"This is requiring all of us to confront it to change as a sacrifice and I know that sacrifice is not easy," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf in an online press briefing Sunday night.
The governor offered Pennsylvanians a sense of reasoning behind requiring what he calls non-life-sustaining businesses to close. The order will start being enforced Monday at 8 a.m.
"I've worked to be responsive and flexible so that businesses can apply for a waiver to keep their physical locations open if they perform life-sustaining work," said Wolf.
The order is facing opposition -- including lawsuits -- from interest group who said many businesses were unfairly ordered to close.
Wolf said a team of about 50 state employees were busy sorting through 10,000 waiver requests, with hopes they'd be finished and have businesses notified by Monday morning. Those businesses that do not fall within this framework will close or face penalties enforced by state and local law enforcement.
"The idea of the police going out to make sure that we had full compliance is something that I think is really important," said Wolf.
Two of the biggest questions on people's mind are just how long will this last? And when will we get over the hump?
"When we start to see that going down, that is when we're going to be able to start relaxing," said Wolf.
It's a temporary means that Wolf said will require effort beyond the finish line.
"When this time is over we will need an even greater effort to get ourselves back on our feet contact and and back on our feet so mean something different different than it did three weeks ago," said Wolf.