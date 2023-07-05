HARRISBURG, Pa. - Legislators approved the state budget in Harrisburg Wednesday night.

The budget was several days overdue, but the divided legislature did get it done.

Gov. Josh Shapiro says the agreement that passed the Senate and House makes historic investments in public education, safety, and economic development, and keeps the state in good fiscal standing.

Shapiro agreed at the last minute to veto a line item of $100 million to fund a school voucher program. Shapiro originally proposed the GOP-backed school vouchers, which would have used public money to fund attendance at private schools.

However, to the upset of Republicans, Shapiro reversed his position and said he would veto the vouchers to gain the support of House Democrats to advance the budget after a five-day impasse.