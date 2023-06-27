HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law will remain in place.

A state court has rejected Republicans' latest challenge to the 2019 law.

In a lawsuit filed last year, 14 GOP state lawmakers argued that the court must invalidate the law because two earlier court decisions triggered a provision that says the law is "void" if any of its requirements are struck down in court.

But Tuesday, the state court found that those other two court rulings did not trigger the provision.

The law was enacted just months before the COVID-19 pandemic began.