COVID vaccination vaccine card record generic
Photo: Jernej Furman/CC BY 2.0

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Employees in Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration are being offered five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

The administration in an email to employees Monday said the five days of “verification leave” can be used between Dec. 20 and March 31.

It says an employee who is already fully vaccinated and verified that status to the administration will automatically receive the additional five days of leave.

The administration already offers a paid day off to get vaccinated.

