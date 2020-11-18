Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republicans in the state House are pushing forward a proposal for a review of election procedures in Pennsylvania.

GOP members of the State Government Committee all voted for the measure Wednesday and all Democrats were opposed. Democrats say any “confusion” over voting procedures - which is the basis for the resolution - were caused by the committee itself not acting ahead of time to make vote counting go more smoothly.

The measure's Republican sponsor insists he accepts the results of the election and isn't trying to overturn them.

The resolution needs a House floor vote but doesn't require approval by the Senate or governor.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.