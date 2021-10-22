The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there are currently 42,000 school bus drivers across the state, which is the lowest number it's seen in the past five years.
"Our students need reliable transportation to be able to continue in-person instruction," said Noe Ortega, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. "Our parents need peace of mind."
The push is on to fill 2,000 driver spots, with all hands on deck. PennDOT, Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania School Bus Association are teaming up to address the shortage.
"In the past couple of weeks, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Department of Education reached out to approximately 376,000 drivers," said Kurt Myers, deputy secretary for driver and vehicle services at PennDOT.
State education and transportation officials recently issued a survey to try to connect people with commercial driver's licenses to school districts. PennDOT says the response was encouraging.
"More than 1,300 individuals have expressed an interest in pursuing the opportunity to be employed as a school bus driver," Myers said.
PennDOT is also trying to attract new drivers by opening commercial driver's license skills testing at 23 facilities across the state over the next few weeks.
"We are keeping our eyes on the situation and responding in the best way we can by building coalitions, by facilitating connections and by putting out the call sounding the alarm about this critical need," Ortega said.
Officials say the shortage isn't unique to Pennsylvania and that it's an issue across the country caused, in part, by the pandemic.
"The school bus industry has been hit hard by COVID -9, exasperating an existing driver shortage and bringing us to where we are today," said Ryan Dellinger, executive director of the Pennsylvania School Bus Association.
Anyone considering becoming a bus driver is urged to express interest online. Hourly pay rates vary by region and school district.