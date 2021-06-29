HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s (PDE) Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL), along with the Partnership for Academic Library Collaboration & Innovation (PALCI), announced on Tuesday that the first round of funds for Pennsylvania Grants for Open and Affordable Learning (PA GOAL) have been awarded, and applications for a second cycle of awards are now being accepted.
“These open resources will make a real difference in the success of students, regardless of their ability to pay for the instructional resources they need,” said Acting Deputy Secretary and State Librarian for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries Susan Banks. “It’s gratifying for libraries to be part of a permanent solution for more affordable learning.”
Funded by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) established by the CARES Act of 2020 and through PDE and OCL, PA GOAL provides grants and stipends to encourage and support faculty in creating, adapting, and adopting Open Educational Resources and other zero-cost learning materials for students in institutions of education across the commonwealth, officials say.
Thirty projects received an average of $5,859 each in funding as part of the first round of grant distributions, with $175,764 being awarded in total, officials stated.
They also say that awards were granted to 30 projects hosted by 23 institutions across Pennsylvania.
Applications for the second round of grants are being accepted until July 6, 2021, for projects in the OER or Course Development categories, and until July 18, 2021, for Licensed Materials projects, the state announced.
Grant awards will fund projects with a proposed start date of the Fall 2021 semester and a completion date of June 30, 2022, according to the application page. For details and application instructions, visit the website or email pagoal@palci.org.
The Office of Commonwealth Libraries within the Pennsylvania Department of Education supports, develops, and provides library services for learning and advancement.
For more information about Pennsylvania’s education policies and programs please visit the Department of Education’s website or follow PDE on Facebook.