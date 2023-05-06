An annual ceremony honors the sacrifice of the Pennsylvania State Police department's fallen troopers.

The service in Hershey was held in conjunction with the department's 118th anniversary.

The names of 103 troopers who died in the line of duty were read aloud.

This year, a 14-year veteran of the state police was added to the memorial wall.

Trooper Monty Mitchell served with Troop C in western Pennsylvania.

He died during on duty medical emergency.

The ceremony included a moment of silence and rifle salute.