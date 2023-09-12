KENNETT SQUARE, Pa - Pennsylvania State Police say an "active" hunt for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante continues in the area of South Coventry Township, Chester County. Cavalcante is considered to be armed and dangerous.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, PSP said they believe Cavalcante is "beyond help."

State police said they are searching for the convicted murderer in the area of Ridge Road (PA-23) and Daisy Point Road. Cavalcante is armed, state police said.

Residents in the area were asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles and remain indoors.

PSP officials said during the press conference that the weapon was taken from a garage on Coventryville Road.

A homeowner on Coventryville Road in East Nantmeal Township shot at someone matching Cavalcante's description, Lt. Col. George Bivens with Pennsylvania State Police said. No injuries were reported.

The Pennsylvania State Police responded and secured the scene immediately, according to a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

At this time, a green sweatshirt and a white t-shirt, believed to have been worn by Cavalcante, were discovered near the edge of the driveway, according to the news release. The perimeter was expanded to include that area.

Overnight searches were conducted around the clock by tactical teams from multiple agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police, Border Patrol, ATF, FBI, US Marshals, and Chester County law enforcement.

Upwards of 500 law enforcement officers are engaged in securing the perimeter and conducting searches, according to authorities.

PSP say it is a "matter of time" until Cavalcante is captured.

He is now armed with a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and a flashlight mounted on it that he stole from the garage, according to the news release.

State police urge anyone with info to call the tip line at 717-562-2987.

All schools in the Owen J. Roberts School District will be closed Tuesday as the manhunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante continues, superintendent Will Stout wrote on the district's website.