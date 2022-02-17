Confronting an armed man isn't typically something state Rep. Ann Flood, (R)-District 138 would do.
She was part of a simulation, part of a special seminar put on by the Pennsylvania State Police Use of Force Unit to educate the public about the law, decisions and training behind the use of force.
"Because there are a lot of times in the face of it you know they become controversial, and a lot of questions are being asked that may be answered through some of the training we're providing here today," said Lt. Tim Fetzer.
Watching the police videos and demonstrations are community leaders and the media. But the Use of Force Unit puts on presentations like the one on Thursday for community groups across the state.
"I think the most important thing is that we wanna work with our members of the community and we all want to ultimately improve policing as best we can," Fetzer said.
Fetzer says providing this kind of insight helps reduce use-of-force incidents, which he says are less than 1% of all police interactions nationwide.
Representative Flood says it's been eye opening.
"It's kind of unnerving because you don't know what you're gonna do in that second," Flood said.
But it's not just community members who are learning from the Use of Force Unit.
It's also training cadets and making sure veterans are up to date on the latest information.