COPLAY, Pa. - It's a sight parents might find both comforting and unsettling: police are making themselves more visible at local schools. They're not responding to a specific threat. Instead, it's part of a state police initiative to increase patrols at schools across the state.

Ironton Elementary student Kayla Thatcher says she's noticing police around her school more so than in previous years.

"Every once in a while, I see them come around, there's a police car here," she said.

This school year kids should see a larger police presence during drop-off, at pickup, and also randomly throughout the school day.

"It could be out in the parking lot doing a report or they could be inside the school patrolling," Trooper Nathan Branosky, with Troop M of the Pennsylvania State Police, said. "You may see troopers at sporting events, or theater practice."

At Ironton Elementary, Kayla's grandmother, Rachelle Thatcher, says the police presence makes her feel better, considering recent national headlines in schools.

"This whole thing has made me a little bit anxious and nervous," she said. "And so I like the idea that I can look across at the school and see that there are police officers there. So if there would ever be a problem, that they're right there to deal with."

"This is a need that we've seen that schools need to be protected," Branosky said. "And this is a priority that we're now allocating resources at schools to do security checks."

For security reasons, Trooper Branosky didn't want to detail the number of schools with full-time coverage. But he says that, bottom line, all the schools have plenty of troopers for proactive safety measures.

"Troopers now are doing security checks at schools," he said. "Not only their primary coverage area, but you also see him in other schools that normally troopers wouldn't be patrolling."

The extra security checks are not exclusive to Troop M.

"This initiative is statewide throughout the entire Commonwealth," Branosky said.

As for Kayla Thatcher, she says she enjoys seeing the troopers.

"They're very friendly and stuff," she said. "And they're very nice."

While Kayla says most of her classmates appreciate the police, she knows of one student who feels intimidated by the extra presence. She says that student has not had any negative experiences with the troops in the schools, but worries from previous conceptions.

"When he sees cops, he thinks of arresting," she said.

Trooper Branosky says the intent of the initiative is to have a positive interaction with the students, parents, teachers and staff.

"Our troopers enjoy being in the schools, they enjoy interacting with the students, but we're there for the safety of everyone in that school. And we're going to continue to be there throughout the school year."