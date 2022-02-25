SOMERSET TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania State Police Troop Somerset County Barracks responded to a four-vehicle hit and run crash in the area of 1604 N Center Ave. Somerset Township, Somerset County on January 2.
Police say the crash involved three vehicles that were stopped at the traffic light in the northbound lane of North Center Avenue. The vehicles that were stopped were a 2009 silver Chrysler PT Cruiser, a 2018 black Subaru CrossTrek, and a 2007 silver Toyota Rav4.
A black SUV, possibly a Jeep Liberty, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the Toyota, police say. The Toyota then struck the Subaru, which struck the Chrysler. The black SUV then fled the scene without stopping or providing any information. The operator of the black SUV was a male.
Anyone with any information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.