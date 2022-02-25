Police lights/crime

SOMERSET TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania State Police Troop Somerset County Barracks responded to a four-vehicle hit and run crash in the area of 1604 N Center Ave. Somerset Township, Somerset County on January 2.

Police say the crash involved three vehicles that were stopped at the traffic light in the northbound lane of North Center Avenue. The vehicles that were stopped were a 2009 silver Chrysler PT Cruiser, a 2018 black Subaru CrossTrek, and a 2007 silver Toyota Rav4.

A black SUV, possibly a Jeep Liberty, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the Toyota, police say. The Toyota then struck the Subaru, which struck the Chrysler. The black SUV then fled the scene without stopping or providing any information. The operator of the black SUV was a male.

Anyone with any information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.