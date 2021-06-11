BETHLEHEM, Pa. –Pennsylvania state police are stepping up their efforts to reduce traffic crashes in the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County.
Troop M - Bethlehem, which covers Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties, will continue to supplement regular patrols with overtime initiatives aimed to encourage safe highway driving practices and to reduce traffic crashes.
One of the initiatives, Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program, targets drivers who aggressively operated their motor vehicle in a manner which is dangerous to members of the public, to include speeding, text-based communications, devices, seat belt violations and child seat belt infractions, according to a state police news release.
In addition, during S.T.E.A.D.D. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Against Drunk Drivers) Troopers, many of whom are Drug Recognition Experts, focus on apprehending drivers who operated their motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M urges travelers to “Think before You Drink” and be mindful of its continuing efforts to enforce the state's legal blood alcohol limit of 0.08% while driving. Anyone under the age of 21 that chooses to drive with any amount of alcohol in their system could suffer severe criminal penalties, state police said.
State police also said fleeing or trying to elude a police officer could also lead to severe criminal penalties.
Troop M investigated 248 vehicle crashes from Friday, May 28 through Thursday, June 10 in its coverage area.