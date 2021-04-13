State police car
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania State Police are agreeing to pay more than $2 million into a compensation fund and are changing physical fitness standards to settle a lawsuit over how its trooper hiring practices ruled out otherwise qualified women.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the proposed settlement Tuesday of litigation that was launched seven years ago. A federal judge must give her final approval.

The state police also has agreed to make it a priority to hire up to 65 women who were affected by the prior fitness standards for entry-level trooper positions.

The Justice Department lawsuit claimed that nearly all male recruits met initial physical readiness tests, but about 30% of women failed.

