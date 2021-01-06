Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police will start giving out information on COVID-19 testing and quarantine orders for travelers, and violators may face fines.

Troopers will provide flyers to drivers during traffic stops, crash investigations, and other encounters, state police said in a news release Wednesday.

"Troopers will not proactively stop a vehicle to investigate quarantining and testing compliance, although enforcement is possible on a case-by-case basis," said Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the PSP, in a news release.

The current orders require travelers to get a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of entering Pennsylvania, or quarantine for 10 days or until a negative result is received. The order applies to those visiting from out of state and Pennsylvanians returning from travel outside of the state.

Violators can be fined between $25-$300, according to the state Department of Health.

The universal masking requirement is also still in place.

