BETHLEHEM, Pa. –The Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Bethlehem have announced two car seat installation events.

Troopers will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which starts on Monday, Nov. 15, and concludes on Sunday, Nov.  28, according to a news release from state police.

Certified troopers will install car seats at the following locations, no appointment is necessary:

Monday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bucks County Auto (Parking Lot) 232 Dublin Pike Dublin, Bucks County

Monday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Han-Le-Co Fire Company 1001 Postal Road Allentown (Hanover Township), Lehigh County

