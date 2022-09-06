HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about a "Loved One" phone scam.

Scammers will contact you by phone and explain that your loved one (typically grandchild), is in trouble and currently in jail, possibly even citing specific names, according to a news release from state police.

The scammers will often say 'Don’t talk to anyone about this, I’m sure it would be embarrassing to your family,''' state police said.

They will then explain that in exchange for cash, their loved one will be released from jail. The scammers will then ask for an address where they can pick up the money. At this point, they will send a courier to pick up the cash, according to state police.

State police provided some tips to help protect you and keep you from becoming a victim of a scam:

Don’t feel pressured to provide payment for something or to someone, do research into it first, run it by a friend or family member

Do not give out sensitive information over the phone. Example: social security number or bank account number.

Do not give remote access to anyone for any of your devices.

Never make a payment to someone with gift cards – it’s a scam!

Remember, just because someone says they are from a certain “company”, it doesn’t mean they actually are!

If you feel a phone call might be a scam or you are being asked for sensitive information – hang up!

Scams can happen through e-mails also. If there are a lot of misspelled words, it might be a scam. Always look at the e-mail address it was sent from. If you don’t recognize it, don’t ’t respond or open any attachments.

Trust your instinct, if it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Don’t be so quick to give away your hard-earned money. If you or anyone you know is a victim of a scam, contact law enforcement to have it investigated.