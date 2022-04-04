In an effort to kick off the summer travel season, the Pennsylvania State Police is collaborating with neighboring states in an effort to combat distracted driving.
With Easter and Mother's Day just around the corner, many people will be on the roads going to see family, but Pennsylvania State Troopers say if anyone is caught texting or driving recklessly, they will be stopped and fined.
“Troopers all across this region take distracted driving seriously. We know that we're going to be out there, we're going to be enforcing this no matter if you travel in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, or Michigan, all troopers are going to be enforcing this measure,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky.
The six-state trooper project is a combined effort aimed at preventing distracted drivers from breaking the law.
“This week, April 4 to April 11, we are focusing our attention on distracted driving. We know operators that operate a motor vehicle in a distracted manner are the leading cause of motor vehicle crashes,” said Branosky.
There are a few rules to keep in mind to avoid driving distracted, including keeping your hands free from your mobile device, not using hearing impairment devices such as earphones, and eliminating the use of a display device while you're driving.
“There's no reason to have that phone in your hand while you're driving. Keep that phone somewhere in the glove compartment, somewhere you don't have access to it. If you have to make an emergency phone call or emergency stop, make sure you pull off at an exit to a parking lot, somewhere it's safe,” said Branosky.