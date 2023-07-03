HARRISBURG, Pa. - School spending is at the center of the debate as Pennsylvania goes into new 2023-2024 fiscal year without a set budget plan.

"There are two very different definitions of what education ought to look like,” said Democratic State Rep. Josh Siegel, 22nd District, Lehigh County.

Only one Democrat voted for the $45 billion spending passed by the Senate on Friday. Every Republican supported it.

"Now it's before the House of Representatives, the Democrats are in charge. So really, it's up to them to determine when they want to take up this budget proposal or not,” said Republican State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, 187th Legislative District, Lehigh County. “We are ready, willing and able to advance a proposal that not only helps all Pennsylvanians but does provide more opportunities in the education space.”

This year, the bill includes a new $100 million private school voucher program, supported by Republicans and Gov. Josh Shapiro. It's an opportunity for students in low performing schools to receive a voucher to use at private schools.

"I think we want to provide more opportunities for more families and a program like this would offer those opportunities,” said Mackenzie.

Democrats are pushing for more funding for public schools. The Senate plan is several hundred million less than what Shapiro proposed in March. Though, like the governor’s plan, the Senate GOP plan doesn't call for any increases in income or sales taxes.

"Whether you're in a rural community or an urban community, or a suburban community, every district should be well resourced, teachers should be well compensated,” said Siegel.

Negotiations will be continued after the July 4 holiday. For now, without a budget in place, the state's main bank holds roughly $15 billion and has no problem in making legally required payments.

Without a set budget plan, the state is also legally bound to make debt payments, cover Medicaid costs, issue unemployment benefits, and keep state police on patrol. Eventually, Shapiro's administration may have to postpone payments to vendors and put off paying discretionary items, such as tax credits and some public-school aid.

"The longer it goes on, people will be affected negatively by this budget impasse. It's something that we've seen, unfortunately, in the past, it's not a good thing. It's something we want to avoid,” said Mackenzie.

"It's a matter of making sure that we find some kind of compromise, a compromise will be had, we will make sure that Pennsylvania funds its priorities,” said Siegel.

69 News reached out to Shapiro's administration for any new updates, but we have not yet heard back. We do know all state employees will continue to report to work and be paid as scheduled.