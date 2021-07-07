HARRISBURG, Pa. - In a new op-ed, Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano says we need to restore faith in our voting system, and he's taking his crusade even further.
He said that as the chair of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee he's issued letters to three counties, Philadelphia, York, and Tioga, demanding materials needed to conduct a forensic investigation of the 2020 election and 2021 primary.
"He has asked for a whole variety of aspects of the election... not just the ballots, but stuff with the voting machine and envelopes," said Terry Madonna, the Senior Fellow in Residence for Political Affairs at Millersville University.
Madonna believes all this really boils down to one thing.
"Trump wants a Pennsylvania audit and Mastriano is complying," Madonna said.
But, will the three counties comply?
Mastriano has given them until July 31 to agree or face legal action. But, the Department of State and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro have both said they are encouraging the counties to refuse to participate and will back them legally, calling it a "sham" election review. They are also concerned that the audit could risk decertifying the counties' voting machines and end up costing taxpayers millions to replace them.
Madonna says not all Republicans are on board.
"We're going to have to see if there's any pushback from Republicans at the top," Madonna said.
Madonna believes the issue will likely make its way to the state Supreme Court.