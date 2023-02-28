HARRISBURG, Pa. - A bipartisan bill proposed by Pennsylvania state senators would crack down on distracted driving.

The bill would curtail how cell phones can be used while driving.

Phones would have to be stashed or in a docking station while in use. Drivers would not be able to hold them.

Monroe County Republican state Sen. Rosemary Brown is one of the sponsors.

She talked about the proposal Tuesday morning, flanked by people who lost loved ones in distracted driving crashes.

"This is not an effort to punish drivers. We are simply working to change behavior, build responsible driving, and, of course, public safety," Brown said.

Right now in Pennsylvania, "distracted driving" is classified as wearing or using headphones, or reading, writing, or sending a text while driving.