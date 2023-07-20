Kutztown University
WFMZ-TV / Chad Blimline

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For the fifth year in a row, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education has voted to freeze tuition for its 85,000 students, nearly 90% of whom are state residents.

Officials said in their announcement that if tuition had kept pace with inflation since 2018, it would be 21% higher today.

"Our students depend on PASSHE universities for a high-quality education at the lowest cost," said Cynthia Shapira, chair of PASSHE's board of governors.

East Stroudsburg, Kutztown, Millersville, and West Chester are among the 10 state system universities.

