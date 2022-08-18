HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges Thursday against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.

Joshua M. Ravel, assigned to Troop J, York, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, according to a news release from state police.

Ravel was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and driving on roadways laned for traffic.

Ravel enlisted in the PSP in January 2020 and graduated in June 2020 with the 159th Cadet Class, according to state police. He has been assigned to Troop J, York since his academy graduation.

Due to the charges, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case, state police said.