Did you know in Pennsylvania, police can pull you over if any part of your license plate is covered?

That came out of a court ruling stemming from a Philadelphia traffic stop last year. Whether you have your favorite team on a frame around your license or you like to show off with a bedazzled version, not showing enough of your license plate could get you pulled over.

"Make sure your license plate isn't obstructed," said Lt. Adam Reed with the Pennsylvania State Police.

This includes the visit.pa.com.

A recent state court ruling gives police the green light if a frame obscures any part of your license plate. Reed admits that could lead to more than a traffic ticket for the driver.

"Is he or she displaying signs of intoxication? Are they slurring their speech, are they a hazard out on the road? We are going to see if you have warrants," he explained.

"I think this can exacerbate the issues of tension during a vehicle stop," said Allentown defense attorney Gavin Holihan.

Holihan says the ruling is part of the bigger issue of pretextual police stops.

"Whether it's legitimate to allow law enforcement to stop a car for something very minor that doesn't involve public safety in order to get at what they suspect to be another crime," he added.

Deputy Legal Director of the ACLU Sara Rose fears increased racial profiling. Her advice: to check your plate.

"It's often the car dealership or a place where you got your car repaired and your car just comes with it right? You don't even notice it," she said.

However, Lt. Reed says a search warrant is still needed to search a car without driver consent.

"It's not going to become common practice for PA State Police to stop you if it becomes obscured," Reed said.