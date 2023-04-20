HARRISBURG, Pa. – Students in the State System of universities will not see their tuition increase if the state provides sufficient funding, the Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education said Thursday.

The PASSHE board said it wishes to freeze tuition again if the state meets its request for a funding package that provides an inflationary increase of $21 million, or 3.8%, that — in combination with $112 million in targeted student support — would strategically increase financial aid for students.

The board will set tuition in July after the state completes the budget process.

Tuition for in-state undergraduate students, 90% of whom are Pennsylvania residents, has been $7,716 for five years from 2018-19 through 2022-23. That makes the total price of attendance 13% lower than in 2019-20 when adjusted for inflation.

The State System is comprised of 14 universities across the state, including Kutztown University in Berks County and East Stroudsburg University in Monroe County.

PASSHE says its universities are preparing students for jobs with worker shortages, including teachers, nursing and physician assistants, social services, business and STEM fields, including computer science and engineering.

"We are committed to keeping tuition as low as possible, have every desire to freeze tuition, and will continue working with state leaders to secure investment in students at state-owned public universities," said Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira.

"We are thankful for our strong partnership with the state and hopeful for the additional investment needed to enable more State System students to become nurses, teachers and enter other in-demand jobs that strengthen the workforce," she added.

PASSHE says the tuition price is directly related to the level of state funding it receives, which is down $236 million, or 30%, from 2000-01 in inflation-adjusted dollars.

"We are proud of our partnership with the state, and we're primed and ready to prepare more people for in-demand, high-growth jobs," said Chancellor Dan Greenstein. "This is a tremendous opportunity to support the state's economy, but it requires state investment to achieve."

Pennsylvania ranks 47th among the states for funding of four-year public colleges and universities.