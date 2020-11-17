HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is expanding parts of the state's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is now ordering anyone coming to Pennsylvania from another state to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival, or quarantine for 14 days or until they get a negative result. The order also applies to Pennsylvanians upon return from traveling.
"Really we are asking for people not to travel, to stay home and within their households, especially over the holidays," Levine said during Tuesday afternoon's virtual news conference.
When asked about enforcement, Levine said as health secretary, she does have the authority to enforce isolation and quarantine requirements, but said they don't have plans to check people driving or flying into Pennsylvania.
The order takes effect on Friday, Nov. 20.
Levine also expanded the masking order, and said masks are now required in all indoor spaces any time you are with people outside of your household, even if you are socially distanced and 6 feet apart. This applies to schools, businesses, gyms, public transportation, homes and any indoor space.
"We have no plans to go back to the red, yellow, green scheme," Levine said, when asked if the state is planning further shutdown orders.
She stressed the state does not have further mitigation plans in place, but said they could take more action in the future if needed.
"We are not announcing anything further on that today," Levine said, when asked about high school sports.
The health secretary also said hospitals need to be working now to review the state's guidance and prepare for the possibility of being overwhelmed or having to limit elective procedures.
Dr. Levine issued a memorandum to acute care hospitals outlining expectations to care for Pennsylvanians who need care during the pandemic.
Hospitals are to work through the established health care coalitions and other partnerships to prepare for how they will support one another in the event that a hospital becomes overwhelmed during the pandemic, according to a news release from the state Department of Health. Hospitals should also be working to move up elective procedures necessary to protect a person’s health and prepare to suspend them if the state's health care system becomes strained, according to the release.
Hospitalizations are increasing, as are ICU patients, and according to modeling from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, which does not take into account hospitalizations from influenza, Pennsylvania will run out of intensive care beds in December if ICU admissions continue at the current rate, the state health department said.
The same modeling indicates the state will have sufficient medical-surgical beds with some uncertainty as to capacity from region to region.
LVHN’s Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Thomas Whalen released a statement:
"Dr. Levine’s concern of the trending rise in daily case counts and the increase in hospitalized patients should not be taken lightly by any Pennsylvanian. At LVHN, we are constantly monitoring the COVID situation throughout the communities we serve. As always, we place our patients first and foremost in our plans, our strategies and our daily conduct of caring.
"We are actively involved in regional planning with our other acute care hospital partners across the Commonwealth to operationalize the vision noted in Dr. Levine’s memorandum. We appreciate that the Secretary acknowledges that those of us on the front lines of the Pandemic are best positioned to assess and care for all our patients, whether they are suffering infection from COVID, cancer, heart disease, or any other health need.
"As we look toward the holiday season, the possibility of an even larger surge of patients remains a serious concern. Social distancing, masking, and hand hygiene are more important now than ever."
Levine also recommended colleges and universities come up with plans to routinely test students and staff, and be sure they have adequate isolation and quarantine space.
Levine opened Tuesday's news conference by reading part of the White House's weekly coronavirus report, which said the entire country is seeing "aggressive, unrelenting community spread" of COVID-19, "without evidence of improvement."
The new orders and recommendations come as COVID-19 cases are surging in Pennsylvania and in the rest of the country.
The state reported 5,900 additional positive cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 275,513. This is the highest daily increase of cases. The state reported 30 more deaths, raising the state's death toll to 9,355.
2,575 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 558 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6-November 12 stood at 9.6%.