The Pennsylvania Superior Court has denied the appeal of a Monroe County man found guilty in the death of his five-month-old child, according to a news release from the county district attorney's office.
Anthony Gudino was found guilty of third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person following a jury trial on July 15, 2019. Gudino was sentenced to 23.5 to 47 years in state prison.
Gudino’s appeal was based on the claim that there was no evidence to support that he caused the fatal injuries to the child or acted with the malice required for murder, the DA's office said. He also challenged the denial of an involuntary manslaughter instruction to the jury.
The Superior Court denied those claims and several others relying upon the findings of the jury based on the trial record.
Testimony was presented which contradicted Gudino’s claims, according to the news release. The child’s injuries were the result of child abuse, and that Gudino was the only one with the girl when she was injured, according to the release.
Gudino remains in prison at a State Correctional Institute.