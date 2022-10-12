Sometimes it doesn't matter how big you are, you just can't open that jar.
Which is why Boyer's Food Markets is launching a new line of pasta sauce with the patented EEASY Lid.
"It makes it up to 50% easier to open up those vacuum sealed jars versus your standard jar lids that are on the market today," said Brandon Bach, the President of Ohio-based Consumer Convenience Technologies, which makes the lid.
He says it was inspired by a woman going through cancer treatment, who was left too weak to open a jar. The lid took ten years to develop. It's made out of aluminum, which makes it recyclable.
"It's as simple as 1,2,3 - push, twist, open," Bach said.
"So you're simply going to push on the top of the button till you hear it click, that's the vacuum escaping. You'll simply twist the jar lid to remove it. It's easy to put back on and we designed it that way."
It gives some independence to those who are ill, suffering with arthritis, or disabled.
"It doesn't matter what age you are; you want everything to be easier and quicker," said Anthony Gigliotti, Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing for Boyer's. He says it seemed like a no-brainer.
The sauce is available in meat, mushroom, tomato basil, and original. It's made in partnership with Craft Cannery in New York.
"Southern California tomato, red ripe tomato. Depending on the different flavor, we're using fresh ingredients. Fresh mushroom. Fresh basil," said Paul Guglielmo, the CEO of Craft Cannery.
"At the end of the day, consumers really want something new. That's what they're looking for, innovation," Gigliotti said.
The sauce will be available at Boyer's 19 locations across Pennsylvania.