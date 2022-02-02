HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's highest court is intervening in the back-and-forth over the redrawing of congressional districts.
The five Democratic justices issued an order directing a lower judge to give them a report by Monday that recommends a new map. They also want to know the judge's legal and factual findings that support it.
Previously, Gov. Tom Wolf and the legislature couldn't come to an agreement over a new map. The process then moved to Commonwealth Court.
The Chief Justice on the Supreme Court says the court is stepping in to move the process more quickly.