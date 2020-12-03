mail-in ballot generic

For the second time in five days, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has voted unanimously to reject a lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of mail-in votes in the November 3 election.

The state's highest court ruled against a motion seeking an emergency stay of its decision Saturday to reject a lawsuit led by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly.

The lawsuit had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors in an apparent effort to undo President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Kelly argues the 2019 state law that authorized universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. Kelly is looking for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.

