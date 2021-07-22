FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015, file photo, clouds are lit by the rising sun over St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania’s high court has dealt a blow to victims of child sexual abuse who are trying to revive their otherwise outdated claims. The court on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, tossed a lawsuit by a woman whose earlier legal victory had given hope to other victims who sued in the wake of a landmark report that documented decades of child molestation within the Catholic church in Pennsylvania.