In 2018 a jury found Bill Cosby guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. During the trial the judge allowed the testimony of five other women, all with stories similar to Constand's, but their alleged incidents happened years ago. Prosecutors argued it showed a pattern of behavior. His defense team and long-time spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, calls it character assassination.
"That's not constitutional for him to have to sit there and defend against six people, when the trial was brought under Constand vs. Cosby," Wyatt said.
On Tuesday it will be in the hands of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to decide if that testimony was unconstitutional. If the court finds that the testimony was unconstitutional it would need to decide whether Cosby should be exonerated or of he should be granted another trial. Wyatt says Cosby is optimistic.
"For them to review it when they only review less than five percent of the appeals that come across their docket, we're hopeful, we believe in this justice system," Wyatt said.
Meanwhile, Wyatt says 83-year-old Cosby is doing OK in prison, despite being on lockdown due to COVID-19.
"He eats in his cell, he spends countless hours in his cell, he only get two hours, two to three hours outside to make a phone call," Wyatt said.
Wyatt says he will be in contact with Cosby as the testimony before the state Supreme Court plays out. Cosby will not be testifying.
Meanwhile, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says he's confident in the conviction and looks forward to arguing before the Supreme Court. The proceeding will be streamed live on the court's YouTube page Tuesday starting at 9:30 a.m.
A decision is expected sometime early next year.