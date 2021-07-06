Four more bodies have been found in the rubble of that collapsed condo in South Florida as the search for additional victims continues. Among those helping in the effort are members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1. The 80-member crew has been on site in Surfside for the past several days.
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department and is a federal resource that can be quickly mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country.
One member of the crew on site in Florida talked about the experience in a Zoom call Tuesday morning.
"We ended up leaving with three tractor-trailers, two box trucks and several other pickup trucks and a bus to get our 80-member team down here," said John Judge, who is the task force's logistics manager and also chief of the Scranton Fire Department.
"Dealing with some weather issues yesterday and just making sure our members can stay healthy and hydrated while they are working the pile," he added.
Surfside Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, "These teams continue through extremely adverse and challenging conditions, through the rain, and through the wind they have continued searching."
While Surfside will dodge the brunt of Tropical Storm Elsa, it will still endure bands of rain and gusty winds. Judge says he's confident in his team of people from across Pennsylvania.
"We come with specialists in all different types of areas — logistics, command staff, communications specialists, hazmat, K9 teams, doctors," Judge explained.
Regardless of their titles or specialties, they are still people, and Judge recognizes a tragedy of this caliber means extra care.
"So we will make sure we take care of their mental health as well as their physical health," he said.
113 people remain unaccounted for. However, the mayor says reports that were submitted were incomplete and only around 70 people are confirmed to have been in the building at time of collapse.