HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is dealing with a shortage of second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
A task force has been formed after the department learned some providers "inadvertently administered the Moderna vaccine shipped to them intended as second doses, as first doses,” said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam, on Wednesday.
Beam said the issue started in the beginning of January and compounded each week.
This week, the number of requests for second doses was almost as much as the state's entire allocation of Moderna doses, Beam said.
“We are taking immediate action to remedy the situation and are committed to ensuring that second doses are available," Beam said.
Thousands of first- and second-dose appointments may need to be delayed to address the problem, the state said.
Officials may also push back the timing of the second dose by a week or two, which still falls within the maximum 42-day timeframe to receive the second Moderna dose, Beam said.